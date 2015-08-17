Harlan Elam

Ready Player One WIP

Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Hire Me
  • Save
Ready Player One WIP perspective book ready player one novel game pac-man castle ultraman mechagodzilla
Download color palette

More WIP for my Ready Player One poster commission. Mechagodzilla v Ultraman at Castle Anorak. Just a crop of what is going to be an insane 10 color screen print.

38e142269915f78954aa83774d61c5cb
Rebound of
Ready Player One WIP
By Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Designer of beautiful and user-friendly digital experiences.
Hire Me

More by Harlan Elam

View profile
    • Like