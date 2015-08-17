Andrew Kolb

Leadin' The Way 1

1/2 pieces I did for Mattel + Gallery 1988's Art Show!

Inspired by the fact that Ed 'Big Daddy' Roth designed one of the original 16 Hot Wheels cars.

Prints are still on sale here:
http://nineteeneightyeight.com/collections/mattel?page=1

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
