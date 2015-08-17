Sebastiano Guerriero

Animated Hero Slider

I've been experimenting some SVG animations with the @CodyHouse team. These kind of interactions come up easily when a designer collaborates with a developer: creating paths in Illustrator is much easier then using code only, while animation requires some javascript knowledge.

Anyway SVG is cool and smart!

Here is a live preview of the slider:
http://codyhouse.co/demo/animated-svg-hero-slider/index.html

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
