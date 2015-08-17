Kyle Anthony Miller

Hey there!

Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
Hire Me
  • Save
Hey there! fresh sun illustration recycle delivery food typography farm packaging
Download color palette

Here's a look into the unboxing experience of the Sun Basket box. I wanted to carry the warmth of the outside of the box all the way through the entire experience.

0a48887c0b7e7a6fc8f727da4811f15c
Rebound of
Sun Basket Packaging
By Kyle Anthony Miller
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
Branding startups for over 10 years. 👉 31,373 followers
Hire Me

More by Kyle Anthony Miller

View profile
    • Like