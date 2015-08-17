Pourio Lee

Lotus

Lotus geometric pink logo flower branding lotus
A lotus flower logo design for a client who's acupuncture business needs a complete refresh.

I have two versions of this logo and am torn over which one but I think I'll show her this one.

Full project to be uploaded to my Behance page.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
