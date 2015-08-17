System icon sampling

Perhaps one day system icons will be a relic. Imagine humankind reaching a level of enlightenment that makes such clunky visual signposts completely and utterly superfluous, since we’ll intrinsically and collectively be tapping into the true nature of reality and technology.



But for now we need ‘em. Here’s a smattering of our new ones. These give you the general idea--thick lines meet thin lines meet instant identifiability. Available in both solid and hollow sets.



I’m off to meditate.