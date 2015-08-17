Nick Volkert

The Sleepysaurus

The Sleepysaurus illustration pajamas pjs triceratops dinosaur yawn tired nap sleep
In the Naptaceous era, the Sleepysaurus prepares some chamomile tea and readys for sleep.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
