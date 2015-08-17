Katherine Rainey

Ghent Independent

Katherine Rainey
Katherine Rainey
  • Save
Ghent Independent brand script cursive type stamp mark illustration lettering logo
Download color palette

My most recent project has been so much fun! One of several logo iterations for an awesome group of businesses in Virginia.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Katherine Rainey
Katherine Rainey

More by Katherine Rainey

View profile
    • Like