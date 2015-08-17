Adam Danielson

Babe Ruth - lefty

Adam Danielson
Adam Danielson
  • Save
Babe Ruth - lefty bw bambino lefthanded lefty sketch baseball baberuth drawing illustration
Download color palette

In honor of the Babe's left handed swing, I drew him with my left hand

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Adam Danielson
Adam Danielson

More by Adam Danielson

View profile
    • Like