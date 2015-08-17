Abby Putinski

UK Bound

My friend Allison Shumpert is moving from North Carolina to England for long-term missions work, but she still needs to raise a little more more funding to be able to get there (and you can help!).

The shield in this coat of arms contains elements representing Isaiah 61:1, her favorite verse and mission statement:
"He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted,
to proclaim freedom for the captives
and release from darkness for the prisoners."

You can pick this design up as a Bella + Canvas triblend tee or a tote bag at the following links:

http://inktothepeople.com/ukbound
http://inktothepeople.com/ukbound-tote

All profits go to moving expenses to get Allison to the UK.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
