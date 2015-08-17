📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My friend Allison Shumpert is moving from North Carolina to England for long-term missions work, but she still needs to raise a little more more funding to be able to get there (and you can help!).
The shield in this coat of arms contains elements representing Isaiah 61:1, her favorite verse and mission statement:
"He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted,
to proclaim freedom for the captives
and release from darkness for the prisoners."
You can pick this design up as a Bella + Canvas triblend tee or a tote bag at the following links:
http://inktothepeople.com/ukbound
http://inktothepeople.com/ukbound-tote
All profits go to moving expenses to get Allison to the UK.