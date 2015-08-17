Jan von Beckerath

ROSSI Motorcycle Team

Jan von Beckerath
Jan von Beckerath
  • Save
ROSSI Motorcycle Team illustration design branding modern flat motorcycle typography wordmark rossi cd logo
Download color palette

A new brand for the young racing motorcyclist Colin Rossi, not related to the well known one, but will hopefully also become a star.

Jan von Beckerath
Jan von Beckerath

More by Jan von Beckerath

View profile
    • Like