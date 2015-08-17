Nick Z

The last iOS App Icon template you'll ever need

Here's a free Photoshop Action + PSD template that exports your icon artwork to all of the formats required by the app store.

Why does the world need yet another App Icon template? Find out here:

Use and distribute freely.

