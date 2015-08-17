Mike Hince

Dashboard Project Card Preview

Mike Hince
Mike Hince
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard Project Card Preview flat clean card app web desktop dashboard interface project design ux ui
Download color palette

Carded design for survey/questionnaire dashboard.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Mike Hince
Mike Hince
Hey, I design apps for clients all over the world 👋
Hire Me

More by Mike Hince

View profile
    • Like