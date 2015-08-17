Jon May

Batman / Virgin Media

Batman / Virgin Media skyline pen and ink batman gotham comic illustration
Illustration for Virgin Media's London office for their Gotham City themed meeting room.

Hand drawn, digitally rendered. Printed at 2m x 2.4 m

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
