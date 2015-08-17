Metin Seven

Boo-Boo — cute little ghost toy figure design

Boo-Boo — cute little ghost toy figure design 3d rendering 3d print metin seven character design toy figure ghost cute
Boo-Boo — cute little ghost toy figure design.

3D print:
https://www.shapeways.com/product/289FAJQBK/boo-boo-the-little-ghost

More:
http://metinseven.com

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
