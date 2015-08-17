Derrick Castle

Fatal Hand - Limited Edition Screen Print

Today I am releasing a series of limited edition screen prints. I'm calling the release the American Traditions Collection. This is one of the singles from that collection. Fatal Hand is limited to 50 signed and numbered prints. You can se for about this release on my etsy shop.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/strawcastle

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
