Rocketbook Mobile Application

I helped Rocketbook with UI designs to help support their funding needs.

Here's their IndieGoGo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rocketbook-cloud-integrated-microwavable-notebook#/story

Here's what Joe Lemay, CEO of Rocket Innovations, Inc., thought of the work:

"When we launched Rocketboard and Rocketbook, I hired Alec to create the branding and UI, which were key elements in helping us raise over $800,000 on our IndieGogo crowdfunding campaign.

Alec is a first class designer. The type of guy you want next to you at the whiteboard while bouncing around ideas, Alec is a quick study, has a strong sense of taste, and a great eye."