Andrew Pignato
Levatas

Foreign Transactions

Andrew Pignato
Levatas
Andrew Pignato for Levatas
  • Save
Foreign Transactions hong kong financial bank homepage
Download color palette

Unused concept for a Hong Kong-based bank. Really enjoyed exploring the UI/UX of a foreign market and what makes the user click.

Crafted with the Levatas Team.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Levatas
Levatas

More by Levatas

View profile
    • Like