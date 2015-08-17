Filippo Di Trapani
Shopify

Shopify Plus email illustration

Filippo Di Trapani
Shopify
Filippo Di Trapani for Shopify
  • Save
Shopify Plus email illustration branding money dollars shopify plus shopify illustration
Download color palette

This illustration was part of a series of illustrations for a Shopify Plus email marketing campaign.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Shopify
Shopify

More by Shopify

View profile
    • Like