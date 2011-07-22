Air Traffic Controler

Reinier Kaper

A splash screen I'm working on. I've actually developed a game for Konfabulator a couple of yours back, based on the original "ATC" on the Mac SE II. The game was good to go, but then Konfabulator died (bought by Yahoo! and smothered to death).

I thought about making it a browser game now and started with some inspirational designs like this.

Posted on Jul 22, 2011
