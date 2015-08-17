Maggie Appleton
Interlocking Flights - iOS Icon

Interlocking Flights - iOS Icon travel app iphone ios icon app icon airplane flying plane flights flight icon ios
Two iterations on an iOS icon for a flight booking app.

We ended up going with a different concept for the final, but I liked the style of these ones as well.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
