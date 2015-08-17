youlanda kuo
Error incident lab sorry error crash bot trigger
We are very sorry, Trigger is currently unavailable on the Appstore. We are working around the clock to fix this ASAP. In the meantime, you can still use the most up-to-date Trigger 3.1.4 here.
http://thetrigger.io/download/ios?c=db

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
