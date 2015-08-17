Punchkick Interactive

Moodgraph for Apple Watch

Moodgraph for Apple Watch mood histogram infographic activity graph ui
This UI for an Apple Watch meditation app visualizes how the user's average mood is effected by activity and meditation.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
