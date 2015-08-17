Free Business Card Mockup

8 FREE CLEAN BUSINESS CARD MOCKUPS | PSD

___

• All the shadows and reflections are transparent

• Everything is fully layered (layered shadows, cards, and background)

• Separated and movable objects

• Edit content via Smart Object Layers

• Hi-Res 2000px * 1333px (300DPI)

• 90mm x 50mm business card size (almost same as 3,5" x 2")

• Change background color easily

• Photoshop files (PSD)

___

Download for Free:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/28647817/8-Free-Clean-Business-Card-Mockups-PSD