Mats-Peter Forss

Free Business Card Mockup

Mats-Peter Forss
Mats-Peter Forss
  • Save
Free Business Card Mockup logo business card mock-up up mock template mockup card business psd freebie free
Download color palette

8 FREE CLEAN BUSINESS CARD MOCKUPS | PSD
___

• All the shadows and reflections are transparent
• Everything is fully layered (layered shadows, cards, and background)
• Separated and movable objects
• Edit content via Smart Object Layers
• Hi-Res 2000px * 1333px (300DPI)
• 90mm x 50mm business card size (almost same as 3,5" x 2")
• Change background color easily
• Photoshop files (PSD)
___

Download for Free:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/28647817/8-Free-Clean-Business-Card-Mockups-PSD

Cd5ca63aac1d5d993152f84044b10966
Rebound of
8 Free Clean Business Card Mockups | PSD
By Mats-Peter Forss
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Mats-Peter Forss
Mats-Peter Forss

More by Mats-Peter Forss

View profile
    • Like