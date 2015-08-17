Mats-Peter Forss

Free Infographic Brochure Template Cover Dribbble

Mats-Peter Forss
Mats-Peter Forss
  • Save
Free Infographic Brochure Template Cover Dribbble graphic illustrator info presentation template elements infographics infographic download freebie free
Download color palette

FREE INFOGRAPHIC BROCHURE TEMPLATE | AI
___

World map, human infographics, computer display, pie charts and much more

• 100% Vectors
• EPS and AI filetypes
• CC, CS6, CS3 and EPS10
• Text Areas are Editable
• Three Color variations
• Works best with Adobe Illustrator
• Free for personal and commercial use

___

Detailed information and download:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/28766447/Free-Infographic-Brochure-Template-AI

Mats-Peter Forss
Mats-Peter Forss

More by Mats-Peter Forss

View profile
    • Like