Brian Benitez
Collective Ray

Agendcast - iPhone UI

Brian Benitez
Collective Ray
Brian Benitez for Collective Ray
Hire Us
  • Save
Agendcast - iPhone UI ios9 mobile ui
Download color palette

A small peek at the UI we developed for Agendcast, a new social platform launching soon.

Sign up at Agendcast.com for updates.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Collective Ray
Collective Ray

More by Collective Ray

View profile
    • Like