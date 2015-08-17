Tortoiseshell Black

Cthulhu

Cthulhu h. p. lovecraft sports logo sports cthulhu
after a suggestion by @Scott Oeschger I updated the Alien character to Cthulhu.

In "The Call of Cthulhu", H. P. Lovecraft describes a statue of Cthulhu as "A monster of vaguely anthropoid outline, Cthulhu's head is depicted as similar to the entirety of a gigantic octopus, with an unknown number of tentacles surrounding its supposed mouth.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
