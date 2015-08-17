Studio Gummi

Astronaut

Studio Gummi
Studio Gummi
  • Save
Astronaut print risograph space astronauts illustration
Download color palette

Details of some fun illustrations I did for DSTv kids channel and Ogilvy. See the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/26691257/Watch-Learn

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Studio Gummi
Studio Gummi

More by Studio Gummi

View profile
    • Like