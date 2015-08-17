Tom Brackley

Joosy Logo - 4 of 30 day logo Challenge

Logo no.4 of the 30 day logo challenge. The challenge is to design a logo a day for 30 days and only spend maximum of 1 hour per logo. This was a made up concept for an organic juice bar. Will work a bit more on this one, but I hit the 1 hour mark. Feels like the splashes need some attention.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
