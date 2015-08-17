Hug Sargatal

Easy Wireframes And Sitemaps Generator

wireframes sitemap ux workflow
Screenshot of a new item I am working on: my own system for creating wireframes and sitemaps in an easy way avoiding waste time and focus on projects and companies needs.

This design is a part of a personal project I call "UX Workflow", where differents aspects of the UX process are implemented.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
