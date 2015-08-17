Luke Ritchie

1950's Series Titles

1950's Series Titles branding logo vintage retro white black art direction illustration 3d type lettering typography
A project I created for MadeByRadio.
We took a selection of popular modern day Tv-series, and re-imagined them as 1950's screen titles.
The focus here was to use typography to convey the atmosphere and personality of the show, using as little graphical devices as possible.

