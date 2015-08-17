Sean Ford

Funders

Funders n u connect letters join identity branding brand typography wordmark type mark logo
Part of the wordmark for a new finance company who help to connect individuals and businesses to funding.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
