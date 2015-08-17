Francis Chouquet

Thank You Card WIP

Francis Chouquet
Francis Chouquet
Hire Me
  • Save
Thank You Card WIP drawing hand-lettering card letterpress lettering
Download color palette

I am planning to start an online shop soon, with different lettering stuff to sell, such as cards, posters and maybe tees. This weekend I worked on a Thank You sign I would send to everyone who will buy something from my shop. It will also be available on the shop as a letterpressed card. Might do stickers too. :-)

The design is not 100% done. I still need to correct a few things, but the idea is here :-) Thanks for your feedback :-)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Francis Chouquet
Francis Chouquet
If you are looking for funky type, don't look further!
Hire Me

More by Francis Chouquet

View profile
    • Like