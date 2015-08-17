Paddy Donnelly

Wee Taps Animation

Paddy Donnelly
Paddy Donnelly
  • Save
Wee Taps Animation rockets kids apps kids ios ipad iphone logo apps wee taps after effects animation wee
Download color palette

We worked with the talented guys at Vertical Leap to create animated versions of the new logos for our kids apps. Keep a look out for these appearing in the apps soon.

View the Wee Taps kids apps.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Paddy Donnelly
Paddy Donnelly

More by Paddy Donnelly

View profile
    • Like