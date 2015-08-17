Floraison Fleur

Mat Voyce

I think it's time to start getting back into daily dribbble posts and to say I've been busy with client work would be a complete understatement. I've been back working with the Beach White guys to come up with branding for their next endeavour...a premium flower provider.

Here's the first concept.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
