IAM/ZHAW Print-Informationen

Kunde: IAM (Institut für angewandte Medienwissenschaft, ZHAW)
Ziel: attraktive Print-Informationen, die sich klar vom Angebot der Mitbewerber abheben.
Lösung: Sanfte Überarbeitung des vorgegebenen Erscheinungsbild. Auflockerung mit dynamischen Bildschnitten und Schatten.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
