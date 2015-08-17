IAM/ZHAW SMS Kampagne

lilian-esther krauthammer

Kunde: IAM (Institut für angewandte Medienwissenschaft, ZHAW)
Ziel: Potentielle Studierende zeitnah – effektiv, aber mit schlankem Budget - aufmerksam machen auf Studienangebot und Informationsanlässe.
Lösung: SMS-Kampagne mit Info-Abo für „Nächsten Anlass“. Gezielt publiziert auf Tramplakaten in lokalen Tram- und Buslinien.

