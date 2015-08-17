lilian-esther krauthammer

IAM/ZHAW Mobile APP

IAM/ZHAW Mobile APP
Kunde: IAM (Institut für angewandte Medienwissenschaft, ZHAW)
Ziel: Alles Wissenswerte für Studierende des IAM Winterthur mobil auf einen Klick stets griffbereit.
Lösung: WebAPP für alle gängigen Smartphones und Tablet Computer. Aktuelle Veranstaltungshinweise, Vorlesungs- und Mensapläne. Mit Kontaktinformationen Dozierender und Tipps zu wichtigen „rund-um-die-Uhr-Services“ (Notfallapotheke, Zahnarzt, Shops, WLANs, öffentliche Wcs, ..).

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
