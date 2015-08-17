Zurich Online Games

lilian-esther krauthammer

Kunde: Zürich Versicherung
Ziel: Sympathie schaffen und pfiffig online Profil schärfen.
Lösung: Online-Games – passend konzipiert zu Versicherungsprodukten und Sponsoringaktivitäten. Mit Highscorelists und attraktivem Wettbewerb zum diskreten Gewinnen von Profildaten potentieller Kunden.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
