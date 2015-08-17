Jeroen van Eerden

Branding and Identity Marks 2015

Branding and Identity Marks 2015 designer freelance work portfolio roundup 2015 marks identity branding
Béhance project update.

I've made a portfolio roundup of my personal favorite 'logo and identity marks' over the year 2015. Feel free to step by for the full project.

Thanks!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/28745439/Branding-Identity-Marks-2015

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands 👋
