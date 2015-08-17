iTouch 2 | App Mock-Up Kit

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
iTouch 2 is a photorealistic Apple iPhone 6, iPad Air 2 and iMac mock-up package for displaying your App, Responsive Website, advertising your product or anything else in a professional way. iTouch2 includes 3 different packages:
Real Mock-Up Kit (Real footages and hands)
Digital Explainer Scenes (3D devices for showing how your App works)
Touch Gestures Toolkit (Tap, Scroll & Swipe and etc)
All you need is an After Effects and then you can place your product shot, footage or website in the package and render it. It’s for your website advertisement, application ad, service promotion, advertisements and whatever you think . . .
