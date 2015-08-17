Theme Junky

Metallic Icons

Theme Junky
Theme Junky
  • Save
Metallic Icons android launcher photoshop concept design icons metallic
Download color palette

Add a metallic twist to customize your icons and the effect will be awesome. Use your imagination and create your own style. Have fun!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Theme Junky
Theme Junky

More by Theme Junky

View profile
    • Like