Mathieu Boulet

Jumblr

Mathieu Boulet
Mathieu Boulet
Hire Me
  • Save
Jumblr design geometric game social splashscreen camera puzzle mobile flat motion ux ui
Download color palette

Jumblr 2.0 is coming this summer ☀

Take a photo.
Make it a puzzle to send to your friends.
Set a timer to let them resolve it.

Jumblr is a social gaming app that allows you to share mixed up pictures with your friends. See who will fail or be the fastest to solve it, comment, and find them all in your customized timeline.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Mathieu Boulet
Mathieu Boulet
Interactive design. Available for freelance.
Hire Me

More by Mathieu Boulet

View profile
    • Like