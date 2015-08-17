Haldas

Dog's note - 25x25 mm miniature

Haldas
Dog's note - 25x25 mm miniature animal dog aquarelle watercolor image illustration painting drawing sketch note
[LittleSummer]
daily project of watercolor miniature painting
www.instagram.com/shakald

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
