yofred
Lola

Spend money on what really matters

yofred
Lola
yofred for Lola
  • Save
Spend money on what really matters experience happiness template design money finance mobile apps app ux ui
Download color palette

Whats up Dribbble? We've been working hard on an app that ties together your spending habits with your own happiness. It's a personal finance app that helps you budget for your well-being, because thats ultimately what really matters :)

Stay tuned, we will be releasing this app shortly! And we want your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Lola
Lola

More by Lola

View profile
    • Like