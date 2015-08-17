Thyago Resende Furtado

Streets of Rage Brush Lettering Dribbble

Thyago Resende Furtado
Thyago Resende Furtado
  • Save
Streets of Rage Brush Lettering Dribbble sega video game video-game genesis graphic design hand-lettering brush script handlettering streets of rage typography hand lettering calligraphy lettering
Download color palette

Nostalgically remembering an old (yet gold) game I used to play on Sega Genesis.

Thyago Resende Furtado
Thyago Resende Furtado

More by Thyago Resende Furtado

View profile
    • Like