Tanuja Sahoo

La Chenevi Re

Tanuja Sahoo
Tanuja Sahoo
  • Save
La Chenevi Re a luxury hotel a chateau hotel in normandy
Download color palette

http://lacheneviere.com/

To convert an Existing Low fidelity Mock up to HTML Prototype. The other important task was to make the site responsive one that completely hold different content from Desktop version, providing a smell of old retro look. The Mobile Lacheneviere only shows the most important Navigation part excluding many that show up in desktop version.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Tanuja Sahoo
Tanuja Sahoo

More by Tanuja Sahoo

View profile
    • Like