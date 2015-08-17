Gabriella Jardine

Mini Monk

Gabriella Jardine
Gabriella Jardine
Hire Me
  • Save
Mini Monk vector illustration icon monk
Download color palette

One of the illustrations I did as part of a series of icons for work. A more realistic style was chosen for the final, but these playful cartoony ones were my favourite.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Gabriella Jardine
Gabriella Jardine
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gabriella Jardine

View profile
    • Like