Richie Nainaney

Orikami Lab

Richie Nainaney
Richie Nainaney
  • Save
Orikami Lab clean lines geometric minimalist design typography icon identity logo
Download color palette

Here's the identity for the new shop I'm setting up with my partner. Hop on over to www.orikamilab.com !

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Richie Nainaney
Richie Nainaney

More by Richie Nainaney

View profile
    • Like