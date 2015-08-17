Frances Tung

Star

Frances Tung
Frances Tung
  • Save
Star illustration glow filament bahai star
Download color palette

A little something for all my Bahá'í friends in San Francisco, thank you for being so welcoming! Also, Sketch's rotate copies tool is incredible.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Frances Tung
Frances Tung

More by Frances Tung

View profile
    • Like